Brian Laundrie’s house was visited by police the day before Gabby Petito was reported missing.

According to North Port Police Department documents obtained by ABC News, police were called to Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home twice the day before Gabby Petito was reported missing.

On September 10, police officers responded to the North Port, Florida, residence twice for “public service” calls, according to records. According to the news site, authorities marked both complaints as “issue resolved.”

On September 11, the day the late Petito’s parents reported her missing, police were called to the house three more times.

On September 11th, the first two calls were recorded as follow-ups. The first of those two calls was reported as “problem solved,” while the second was marked as “no police action required.”

According to police records, the third contact made on September 11 was a “agency assist” call, which was followed by the submission of a report. The data were partially redacted and did not reveal any additional information about the requests for service, although ABC News reported that the calls were not 911 calls.

According to police data obtained by Fox News Digital, there were at least 46 police calls or response requests relating to the property from September 10-27, with the majority of them occurring in the days after Petito, 22, was reported missing.

According to the publication, North Port police did not share call logs for calls made before September 10th afternoon. The police agency will only disclose documents until September 27, not the required date of September 29, according to Fox.

The most recent police record provided to Fox came from September 27 around 5:10 p.m. Earlier calls were made at 8:06 a.m., 8:28 a.m., 1:29 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:13 p.m. on the same day.

“Disturbance,” “Follow Up/Investigation,” “Patrol Check,” and “Public Service” were among the reasons given for the 46 calls.

Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, reported her son missing to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York on September 11 after not hearing from him for many days. According to, officials confirmed on September 21 that a body discovered two days earlier near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming was Petito’s and that her death was homicide. This is a condensed version of the information.