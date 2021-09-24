Brian Laundrie’s family was concerned that he could harm himself when he left without his wallet: a report.

Brian Laundrie’s family was concerned that he could harm himself after he left house without a few essential items, according to reports.

Gabby Petito, 22, went missing on September 19 near the Spread Creek dispersed camping site in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in her abduction.

Family members said they hadn’t seen Laundrie since September 14, about two weeks after he returned from a cross-country trip the pair had taken.

Following an autopsy, the FBI determined that her death was a homicide. Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the investigation, but no charges have been filed against him.

However, when officials searched a natural preserve near his parents’ house in North Port, Florida, it was stated that the manner in which Laundrie left the family home was grounds for alarm.

Laundrie’s family informed police that he left home on September 14 with his backpack and stated he was going to a reserve near their home.

However, a family source informed CNN that Laundrie had left his parents’ house without his wallet or cell phone. The source told CNN host Chris Cuomo that his parents were concerned that he may hurt himself, according to the news site, which did not provide any other specifics.

North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor told CNN in response to the source’s assertions, “I can’t offer any remark about a chronology at this time.” The FBI is in charge of the investigation.”

It comes as a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie was issued by the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming for his improper use of a debit card and many accounts.

The warrant authorized investigators to arrest Laundrie, but “the FBI and our partners around the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” according to FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s lawyer, said in a statement to the media that the arrest warrant was “connected to events occurring after Gabby Petito’s death and not related to her actual passing.”

“The FBI is concentrating its efforts on identifying Brian,” the statement continued, “and. This is a condensed version of the information.