Brian Laundrie’s family is praying for Gabby and Petitos after their bodies were discovered—Lawyer.

Following the finding of a body “compatible with the description” of Gabby Petito, 22, on Sunday, Brian Laundrie’s family issued a statement through their lawyer.

According to Brian Entin of NewsNation Now, a statement from the fiancée’s family’s lawyer said, “The news regarding Gabby Petito is tragic.” Gabby and her family are in the Laundrie family’s prayers.”

Human remains were discovered during a search of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, according to the FBI.

The Teton County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the deceased to determine the identity and cause of death.

After Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing earlier this month, Laundrie, 23, was listed as a “person of interest” by North Port Police in Florida.

Brian Laundrie had not cooperated or spoken with officers since he returned alone to the Florida house he lived with Gabby and his parents on September 1, according to police.

Laundrie has subsequently vanished from his house after telling his family on Tuesday, September 14 that he was going on a trek in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Petito went missing on September 11th, according to her family.

The massive reserve is still being searched by North Port Police officers and FBI officials.

Police have been chastised for their handling of the case, with many social media users wondering how Laundrie could have vanished while the matter is receiving national attention.

Do you know anything? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (pic.twitter.com/oCDTwHJvCt) to report any suspicious activity.

September 18, 2021 — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice)

“We understand the community’s displeasure, we are frustrated as well,” the North Port Police Department stated in a statement released on Twitter on Saturday.

“For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s fiancé Gabby Petito.”

“Friday is the first time they [the family]had spoken with detectives in detail,” the statement continued. It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime.

“We are not currently working a crime investigation. We’re currently working on a number of missing person cases.”

Petito and Laundrie had set out on a cross-country excursion in a. This is a condensed version of the information.