Brian Laundrie’s cause of death is unknown, and his family has refused to hold a funeral.

According to the Associated Press, Brian Laundrie’s cause of death remains unknown after an initial autopsy proved inconclusive. Laundrie’s remains will be cremated, according to Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, although the family does not intend to hold a funeral.

According to the FBI, skeletal remains were recovered in a Florida nature preserve last week and were later definitely identified as Laundrie using dental data. According to the Associated Press, Bertolino said in text messages Monday that a more thorough investigation of Laundrie’s remains will be undertaken because the Sarasota County medical examiner’s autopsy did not produce a definite verdict on his cause of death.

“I was told the manner and cause of death had not been identified,” Bertolino stated, “and the remains had been transported to an anthropologist for additional investigation.”

According to the Associated Press, the FBI and police hunted for Laundrie for more than a month after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was inexplicably died while the duo was on a cross-country road trip. Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Laundrie’s parents, reportedly left their house in North Port, Florida, on Sunday morning, where demonstrators had gathered to demand the Laundrie family speak out about Petito’s disappearance and death.

“Somewhere in Florida, the family is grieving silently,” Bertolino said.

The medical examiner’s office and the FBI office in Denver, which is conducting the investigation, both declined to comment on Monday.

Investigators discovered a rucksack and notebook with Laundrie’s remains, but no details have been provided.

Petito, 22, was found dead on the outskirts of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming last month, one of the places the young couple had visited on their journey, which they recorded with social media recordings.

Petito died by strangulation and was a homicide, according to an autopsy performed in Wyoming. Although Laundrie, 23, was named as a “person of interest” in her death, he was only charged with unauthorized use of a debit card that was not his.

His body was discovered in a nature preserve near his family’s home in North Port, where he and Petito both lived. Both were born and raised in New York.

On September 1, Laundrie returned home alone from his trip. This is a condensed version of the information.