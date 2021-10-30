Brian Laundrie’s Body Decomposed Quickly Because Of This. Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Body Decomposed Quickly Because Of This.

Brian Laundrie’s bones were discovered in a Florida park on Oct. 20 after a month of searching and concerns about what transpired between him and his former girlfriend, Gabby Petito. While some have questioned if the remains are indeed his, specialists have since stated that the extent of decomposition was to be expected.

In an interview with the US Sun, forensic anthropologist Dr. Erin Kimmerle acknowledged that a multitude of factors likely contributed to Laundrie’s body deteriorating swiftly, resulting in officials finding only a fragmentary human head and bones.

“Human remains exposed on the open ground surface, with unrestricted access to predators, and the heat in Florida can disintegrate in as little as a week,” she told the publication. “While water will slow the process a little, skeletonization can usually be seen in less than two weeks.” Despite the bones being positively identified by comparing teeth found at the scene to Laundrie’s dental records, an autopsy was inconclusive about the cause, manner, and time of death, which were discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Park in an area that had previously been inundated in water.

Still, Kimmerle believes that a forensic anthropologist’s examination would assist narrow down the information and identify how much of the decomposition was caused by time and how much was caused by wild animals.

“Vultures, possums, and other scavengers frequently damage skeletons; nevertheless, such damage is easily separated from injuries caused by inflicted trauma,” she stated.

Petito’s body was discovered one month after Laundrie’s was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, eight days after her mother reported her missing. Homicide by strangling was determined to be the cause of death. Despite the fact that Laundrie was never named as a suspect, he was the only person of interest in the case and wanted for using someone else’s debit card fraudulently.

Unfortunately, with Laundrie’s death, it’s uncertain if Petito’s family or those who have followed the story obsessively since her abduction made headlines in September will ever get answers. The altercation Laundrie got into with personnel at the Merry Piglets restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Aug. 27 has lately been suggested as a key to determining when Petito died, as it was the last time she was officially seen alive.