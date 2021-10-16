Brian Laundrie Wyoming Restaurant Encounter Could Be Key To Mystery In Gabby Petito Case

Experts are pointing to an explosive fight in a Wyoming restaurant as the key to determining what exactly happened between the last time the 22-year-old was seen alive and her death as the search for Brian Laundrie, who remains a person of interest in the strangulation death of his former girlfriend Gabby Petito continues.

Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, the founder of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, told Fox News Digital that the fight at Merry Piglets in Jackson Hole on August 27 could be crucial in determining not only when Petito was killed, but also what happened—and, if Laundrie was responsible for her death, what happened between the two.

“The restaurant incident is the second and most crucial,” Burgess said, adding that the couple’s now-famous traffic stop in Moab, Utah on Aug. 12 was the other major event that raised warning flags about them. “It’s kind of typical of her to have to apologize for his behavior, and this probably enrages him even more because he wants to seem in a certain way.” Witnesses at the restaurant earlier described the altercation, which involving Laundrie and restaurant workers, with Nina Celie Angelo, a photographer who was present, telling Fox News that Laundrie had “aggressive” body language and left and returned approximately four times during the interaction. Petito was also spotted coming inside and apologizing for Laundrie’s actions, which Burgess believes may have triggered Laundrie’s rage.

Petitio’s cause of death, which had been deemed a homicide, was strangulation, according to Teton County Coroner Brent Blue, who said she died three to four weeks before her remains were discovered on Sept. 19. As a result, her death is thought to have occurred between August 27 and August 30, matching not just the date of the encounter at the restaurant but also the last time she spoke with her family, who reported her missing on September 11.

Laundrie, who went missing on Sept. 17 and was reported missing by his parents, is still being sought by investigators as a person of interest in Petito’s death, and the Carlton Reserve in Florida is still being investigated, despite the fact that many people believe he isn’t there.

Currently, the FBI has only issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie for alleged bank card fraud.