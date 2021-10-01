Brian Laundrie will be found alive, and the Petito case is nearing its conclusion: Former FBI agent.

Brian Laundrie, the major suspect in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, will be apprehended alive, according to a retired FBI agent, and the case will be closed soon.

Former FBI agent Maureen O’ Connell stated Thursday on “Your World with Neil Cavuto” that she believes the case is winding down as more evidence regarding Laundrie becomes available.

“I have a hunch [Laundrie] will be discovered, and he will be discovered alive. When you overlay all of the information that has been coming in for weeks on top of each other, you can start to see all of these things come to fruition,” O’Connell said. “I believe we are nearing the end.”

Her comments came after the Laundrie family’s attorney, Steven Bertolio, confirmed rumors that Brian had purchased a burner phone and opened an AT&T account on Sept. 4, three days after returning home alone from his cross-country trip with Petito.

Bertolio told NewsNationNow, “I can confirm that a phone was purchased on September 4, 2021, and Brian registered an account with AT&T for that phone.” “Brian left that phone at home on September 14, 2021, when he went for a hike in the preserve, and the FBI now has that phone.”

Bertolio stated he couldn’t “speculate” why Laundrie needed to buy a new phone when asked why.

According to Fox News, O’Connel told Cavuto, “He wanted the authorities to assume he didn’t have a phone.” O’Connel was alluding to the purchase of the AT&T phone. “At this point, they’re starting to piece together the parents’ actions. When you look at what was done and what wasn’t done, and when you look at the timing of it all, you can see when they opted to support their son 100 percent and not the Petito family or Gabby.”

Laundrie has been on the run since his parents claimed he went for a trip in the adjacent Carlton Reserve on Sept. 14. On September 17, his relatives reported him missing.

On Sept. 19, authorities discovered Petito’s remains in a national forest in Wyoming.