Brian Laundrie, who is he? After Gabby Petito’s disappearance, here’s what we know about her fiancé.

Gabby Petito, 22, has been gone for five days after she went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

On July 2, the pair started out in a white converted camper van from Blue Point, New York, to Oregon. They were in Petito’s hometown to celebrate her younger brother’s graduation from high school.

The pair documented their journey on social media, posting images to Instagram indicating that they stopped in Kansas, Colorado, and Utah.

Petito’s family, however, lost communication with her somewhere along their path in Wyoming. Laundrie’s family reported Petito missing to local police ten days after she returned to the couple’s shared home in North Port, Florida, with the vehicle but without Petito.

Laundrie was officially labeled a person of interest in the disappearance of his fianceé on Wednesday. He is “hindering this inquiry,” according to local police, because he refuses to assist with investigators.

Laundrie has not been accused of any wrongdoing. North Port police are receiving assistance from the FBI and the Suffolk County Police Department in New York in their investigation.

Petito and Laundrie met in high school at Bayport-Blue Point High School in Bayport, New York, in Suffolk County. They moved from Blue Point to North Port in 2019 to be closer to Laundrie’s parents.

Petito revealed that Laundrie had proposed to her in an Instagram post in July 2020, which included a photo of the two on their first date.

They started using the #vanlife hashtag on Instagram and TikTok to document their adventures a year later. On August 19, they also released a single YouTube video documenting their travels over the previous two years.

“Deciding to downsize our lives to fit into this tiny van was the best decision we’ve ever made. With the restricted space, we wanted to make the most of every inch while keeping things simple,” Laundrie posted on Instagram on July 4.

He continued, “Sacrificing room to wake up in nature every day has been no cost at all.”

“It’s a lot easier traveling up river holding someone’s hand than walking alone,” he wrote in a later post, and “Thank you @gabspetito for putting up with me across Utah, a topographic playground,” he wrote in another.

