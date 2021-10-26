Brian Laundrie was most likely already dead when his mother was mistaken for him, according to police.

Brian Laundrie was likely already deceased when the North Port, Florida Police Department mistook him for his mother in early September, according to a representative for the department.

On Monday, North Port Police Department Public Information Officer Josh Taylor revealed that on September 15, when Laundrie arrived in his Ford Mustang from Florida’s Carlton Reserve, the department confused her for his mother, Roberta.

Taylor told WINK News in Florida, “I believe it was his mother who was wearing a baseball cap.” “They’d brought that Mustang back from the park. So, who’s in charge of that? Right? For example, if you believe your son has been away since Tuesday, you’ll return his automobile to the house. It didn’t make sense for someone to do something if he wasn’t present. So we assumed the person leaving with a baseball cap was Brian.” Taylor told WFLA’s Allyson Henning on Tuesday that the misidentification “likely altered nothing,” other from causing confusion. While speaking with WFLA, Taylor stated, “There is a very good chance that Brian was already died.” “He still had to be located.” Taylor told The Washington Newsday that he believes it’s “a good chance” that Laundrie was deceased at the time, but that it’s “not certain.” Taylor also told a local TV station that the police department’s identification error “was a direct result of the family’s lack of cooperation early in this investigation.” The North Port Police Department put surveillance cameras near the Laundrie’s home and in neighboring yards prior to Taylor’s admission on Monday, according to Brian Entin of NewsNationNow. Police confirmed the cameras’ installation, according to Entin.

After Laundrie’s fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing on September 11, the police department deployed the cameras. Petito went missing while on a road trip with Laundrie, and her body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Petito died via hand strangulation, according to the Teton County Coroner.

Despite the fact that Laundrie was not charged with Petito’s murder, he was a person of interest in her death and abduction. Laundrie returned to his parents’ house in North Port on September 1 without Petito. On. This is a condensed version of the information.