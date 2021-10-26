Brian Laundrie was mistaken for his mother and was not closely monitored, according to the police.

The North Port Police Department claimed on Monday that while conducting surveillance on the Laundrie family in early September, they confused Brian Laundrie for his mother, Roberta Laundrie.

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, recently claimed that on Monday, September 13, he alerted the FBI that Laundrie had gone for a stroll in Florida’s Carlton Reserve and had not returned home. After his fiancée, Gabby Petito, went missing, the North Port Police Department launched surveillance on Laundrie.

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told WINK News in Florida that the police witnessed Laundrie leave his home on September 13 and suspected he returned home in his Ford Mustang on September 15. The person in the vehicle, however, was eventually identified as Brian’s mother, Roberta Laundrie, by the North Port Police Department.

Taylor told a local TV station, “I assume it was his mother who was wearing a baseball cap.” “They’d brought that Mustang back from the park. So, who’s in charge of that? Right? For example, if you believe your son has been away since Tuesday, you’ll return his automobile to the house. It didn’t make sense for someone to do something if he wasn’t present. So we assumed the person leaving with a baseball cap was Brian.” “They’re made in a similar way,” Taylor said of Brian and his mother.

The North Port Police Department held a press conference the day after officials assumed Laundrie had returned home, saying, “All I’m going to say is we know where Brian Laundrie is at,” implying that he was still at his home in North Port.

While Bertolino had alerted the FBI that Laundrie did not return home after his trek, the North Port Police Department did not receive an official missing persons complaint until Friday, September 17.

“On Friday, his family reported him. That they hadn’t seen him was obviously news to us “Taylor remarked. “We assumed we’d observed Brian enter that house the first time on Wednesday… There is no such thing as an ideal circumstance.” Taylor’s comments follow the discovery of Laundrie’s remains at the Carlton Reserve and the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

