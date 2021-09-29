Brian Laundrie was last seen with his parents at the Fort De Soto Campground.

All three members of Brian Laundrie’s family tented at Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida, one week before the 23-year-old went missing in early September, according to his attorney.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said the Laundrie family went camping from September 6 to September 8, before departing the campground together, according to a story from WFLA.

JUST RELEASED. The attorney for the #Laundrie family confirmed that all three members of the family tented at Fort De Soto campground from September 6-7 and exited the area together. (via @WFLAJustin) pic.twitter.com/bdvTzoBmlP #BrianLaundrie #GabbyPetito

September 28, 2021 — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh)

The news comes only a day after reality TV star Duane Chapman, or “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” told Fox News that he believes Laundrie was hiding in Fort De Soto Park with the help of his parents after returning to Florida without his fiancée Gabby Petito.

Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming on September 19 after the two went on a cross-country road trip. Laundrie, 23, has been labeled a person of interest in his disappearance. Petito’s death was ruled a homicide by the FBI a few days after her body was discovered.

On September 1, Laundrie returned to Florida without Petito, and she was last seen on September 14. His family reported him missing three days later, claiming that he had gone to Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County.

Chapman claimed he received information on Monday night that Laundrie had instead fled to Fort De Soto Park with his folks after he came home. Laundrie and his parents, Roberta and Chris, entered the park on September 6, but only two individuals departed on September 8, according to the reality TV personality, giving possibility for suspicions that Laundrie could still be in the region.

“They had been registered and had passed through the gate. They’re being recorded. On Monday evening, Chapman told Fox News, “They were here.” “We believe that if he isn’t here right now, he was caught on camera as he entered the gate—that he was definitely here. “Not in the swamp,” says the narrator.

“According to what we’re hearing, two persons were left on the 8th. Three persons entered the room. This is a condensed version of the information.