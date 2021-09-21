Brian Laundrie was allegedly ‘slapping’ Gabby Petito during a fight, according to a 911 call.

According to new audio released Monday, a 911 caller who reported a domestic incident between Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito in Utah last month stated he saw a guy punching a lady.

The caller, whose name has not been revealed, dialed 911 on Aug. 12 after seeing a fight between a man and a woman in Moab, Utah. During the call, the witness stated that he witnessed Laundrie slapping Petito just moments before they drove away in a white van with Florida license plates.

“We were driving past when we noticed the gentleman slapping the girl. According to The New York Post, the caller informed dispatchers, “They ran up and down the sidewalk, he attacked her, hopped in the car, and they drove off.”

“As she pressed against him and the van, he grabbed her face and pulled her back; he tried to lock her out and succeeded, except for his driver’s door, which she opened and forced open over him and into the vehicle before it drove away.”

After being stopped by Utah cops, Petito, 22, admitted to assaulting Laundrie, 23, who had scratches on his face and neck at the time. Petito did not accuse Laundrie of being violent toward her during the contact with officials.

According to ABC7, Petito informed officers, “We’ve simply been fighting this morning, some personal concerns.” “I don’t know, I just have extremely horrible OCD certain days, and I was cleaning and straightening up and apologizing to him, saying that I’m so mean because I have OCD and get frustrated.”

Laundrie also recommended to the officer that they go for a stroll after the altercation, according to the bodycam footage. As a result, the officer classified the incident as a “mental health crisis” rather than a domestic assault.

According to The New York Post, the newly released audio received from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office now contradicts the police report in which Petito was labeled as the aggressor.

After returning from a months-long van tour across the United States without his fiancée, Laundrie was labeled a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance. Her parents reported her missing on September 11th.

Laundrie has been silent since Petito’s disappearance and has hired a lawyer. He also refused to reveal his whereabouts. On Friday night, authorities confirmed that they do. Brief News from Washington Newsday.