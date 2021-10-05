Brian Laundrie Update: Sister Isn’t Sure If Parents Played A Part, And Brother Isn’t Sure If He’s Guilty.

Cassie Laundrie, Brian’s sister, has spoken up regarding her brother’s disappearance, saying she has no idea if her parents were involved. She also has doubts about her brother’s involvement in the death of YouTuber Gabby Petito.

Cassie and her husband expressed their dissatisfaction with Petito’s death and her brother’s absence, according to News Nation.

Cassie told demonstrators outside her home in Florida on Monday night, “We are just as furious, frustrated, and heartbroken as everyone else.” TikTok user @chroniclesofolivia posted a video of it.

Cassie confessed that she had lost contact with her brother as a result of a family feud. She also hasn’t communicated with her parents or their family lawyer.

The woman, on the other hand, said that Brian returned to Florida on or around Aug. 17, five days after he and Petito were stopped by authorities in Utah. She didn’t think anything was wrong until her family was questioned by police on September 11.

Cassie replied, “I don’t know,” when demonstrators questioned if she felt her brother killed his girlfriend. When questioned if Brian is still alive, she offered the same response.

Cassie is said to have met Brian on September 1 when he and his parents visited her at her home. She saw him again with the family on Sept. 6 in Fort De Soto Park in Florida, but she had no cause to assume anything was wrong.

She stated that she was unable to communicate with her relatives during the investigation.

“I’m in the boat where my family ignores me and my family’s counsel throws me under the bus,” the woman said, blaming the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino. She went on to say that the media misinterpreted her comments about meeting Brian.

“When they inquired if I had seen my brother, the media misinterpreted what I said,” she added. “As I stated at the outset, they did not ask if you had seen Brian. It was, ‘What’s the strangest thing about this whole situation?’”

“I haven’t been able to talk to him,” Cassie reportedly told reporters. I wish I had the opportunity to speak with him.”

Cassie was with the family at Fort De Soto campground, 75 miles from the Laundries’ North Port family home, on Sept. 6, Bertolino subsequently clarified.

“Any preceding contact by Cassie that does not match these dates is merely a case of Cassie misinterpreting or inadequately conveying an answer to a question. Brief News from Washington Newsday.