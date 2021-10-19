Brian Laundrie Update: Possible Sighting Caught On Camera In Florida, According To Witnesses

Gabby Petito’s fiancé was apparently spotted on camera riding an old bike along a country road in Florida while the search for Brian Laundrie continues.

The news came as a man who looked like the 23-year-old was being held at gunpoint by US Marshals on the Appalachian Trail.

The video was presented by a witness who stated Laundrie was most likely the person in the surveillance camera film, according to TMZ. The video was taken on the borders of his property on Oct. 9 in Dunnellon, a small town approximately three hours north of Laundrie’s hometown of North Port, where his family resides, and was first reported on Monday by TMZ.

According to the witness, the region where the footage was taken has a steep sugar sand trail that few people walk.

The unidentified man in the video can be seen riding his bicycle down the route. According to TMZ, he looks a lot like Laundrie at first. However, this could not be verified, and there was no proof that the man in the video was truly Petito’s fiancé.

According to the story, the footage has already been sent to the FBI for review.

This isn’t the first time Laundrie has been spotted in the Sunshine State. According to a story published Monday, an Ithaca couple, Severin Beckwith and Anna Brettman, were sleeping at the Lodge at Fontana Villa Resort when U.S. Marshals entered their room.

“The next thing I see are a group of men wearing riot shields with the words ‘US Marshals’ inscribed on them.” “Handguns were levelled at my face,” Beckwith told The New Yorker, adding that he was interrogated because he shared Laundrie’s “notch in the upper region” of the inner ear. The federal agents later cleared Beckwith.

Petito’s body was discovered on Sept. 19 in Wyoming, at least three weeks after she was killed, and Laundrie is the sole individual designated as a person of interest in her death. Petito died by “manual strangulation,” according to a definitive autopsy report released on Oct. 12. Despite a nearly month-long hunt for Laundrie, no substantial information as to his location have emerged.