Brian Laundrie Update: Gabby Petito’s Fiancé Could Survive In Carlton Reserve, According To A Survival Expert

Just as it was reported that Brian Laundrie’s father had arrived near the Carlton Reserve to hunt for his son, a survival expert suggested the former was likely to be alive if he knew what he was doing.

Carl Griffin, a survivalist instructor, described what it would take to survive in those conditions for weeks at a time, according to Wink News. He claimed that there was a significant difference between a seasoned camper and a seasoned survivalist.

Griffin, who has taught survival tactics on his 30-acre ranch in Ocala for decades, noted, “The first, often seasoned camper, will come in with truckloads of supplies.” “They’re going to overpack.” When Petito’s family was interviewed on Dr. Phil earlier this week, they were asked about her fiancé’s wilderness talents.

On Dr. Phil, mother Nichole Schmidt reportedly claimed, “I believe he bragged about that; that he’s amazing at that things.”

Griffin talked about what Laundrie might be going through on the reserve.

Griffin told Wink News, “The biggest issue is food, water, and shelter.” “A modest poncho will suffice for him.” It’s one of the topics I cover in my classes. That’s a fantastic shelter, and it’s simple and light.” “A fishing rod is one of the best survival gear you can have,” he continued. “A fishing pole would provide him with more protein than anything else.” Griffin also stated that finding medicine or treatments in the woods is not difficult for an experienced survivalist, but there are other dangers to be aware of.

Griffin explained, “He has to know what’s fatal, what’s poisonous, and what not to eat.” “Because it’s something else I teach here that’s quite valuable.” Because when you’re out in the woods, you never eat a green bean. They’re frequently quite poisonous and dangerous.” Laundrie, the sole individual designated as a person of interest in the case, has yet to be found. On Sept. 22, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie, although he has not been prosecuted in Petito’s killing. Cassie, Laundrie’s sister, recently spoke out about her brother’s disappearance, saying she has no idea if her parents are connected to the case in any way.

Meanwhile, Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, claimed his father was asked to “call out any preferred trails or areas in the preserve that Brian may have used.”

Chris Laundrie escorted law enforcement officers into the reserve today to show them the trails and.