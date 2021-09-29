Brian Laundrie Update: A New Location Has Been Found Thanks To A Recent Search Tip.

Authorities have provided few strong leads and scant information on Brian Laundrie’s likely whereabouts as the search for him enters its second week. Laundrie had returned to his parents’ house in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1, according to authorities, but information have been confined to searches that have come up empty.

Laundrie, 23, is still a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancee Gabby Petito, whose death was declared a homicide in a Wyoming national park. It’s unknown whether Laundrie, who went across the Rocky Mountains with Petito in a van in July, is still in Florida.

On Monday, it was revealed that the FBI will be in charge of the search for Laundrie. His parents are said to have last seen him on September 14 and have refused to cooperate with the search.

The official #FBIDenver announcement from today, as well as Mr. Brian Laundrie’s arrest warrant, are attached. pic.twitter.com/eV1IY4l681

The Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County, Florida, has been one of the key places for the search, but intensive searches have found no discoveries.

Duane Chapman, sometimes known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has been a regular guest on Fox News.

On Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8, Chapman acted on a tip that Laundrie and his parents were camping at the “Fort De Soto Historical Fort.”

This information says he was there instead of the Carlton Reserve “swamp,” leading authorities for days away from his true location.

“They had been registered and had passed through the gate. They’re being recorded. “They were here,” Chapman said Monday night on Fox News. “We believe that if he isn’t here right now, he was caught on camera as he entered the gate – that he was definitely here. “Not in the swamp,” says the narrator.

According to Chapman, Laundrie’s parents were observed leaving the campsite without Laundrie, according to Fox News.

“According to what we’re hearing, two persons were left on the 8th. On the 6th, three people arrived, and two people left on the 8th. “I believe he’s been here,” Chapman replied.

However, Chapman’s suggestion may not lead to Laundrie. There have been no confirmed tips or sightings of Laundrie at Fort De Soto Park, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Laundrie and Petito were photographed at the labeled location of in a post on Petito's Instagram profile.