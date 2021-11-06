Brian Laundrie May Have Left Suspicious Clues On Social Media In The Gabby Petito Case

As detectives try to piece together what happened to Gabby Petito on her cross-country van trip with her lover Brian Laundrie, some are pointing to the former Florida resident’s social media sites as a possible hint to his state of mind prior to Petito’s strangled murder.

Many are trying to figure out what happened between the couple during their summer trip, and have been using social media to try and decipher what not only led to Petito’s murder but also if Laundrie is somehow confirmed to be responsible for it if he had planned it in some capacity, now that authorities have officially found Laundrie’s remains in a Florida park after more than a month of searching, and Petito’s cause of death has been ruled as a homicide.

Now, entries on Laundrie’s Pinterest profile appear to reveal spooky and macabre sentiments, which could be a clue to the mystery surrounding his former girlfriend’s death.

According to the United States Sun, Laundrie’s final post on the site, a hand-drawn cover of a pamphlet titled “Burnt Out,” could have alluded to the infamous brawl he and Petito had the last time she was seen alive.

The book discusses how to deal with autistic burnout, which is defined as “intense physical, mental, or emotional tiredness” experienced by adults with autism and can result in “outbursts of despair or fury” as well as suicidal ideas.

Petito was last seen alive just days after Laundrie uploaded the tweet, which came just days before a dramatic altercation at a Wyoming restaurant. Petito was observed walking inside the restaurant after a confrontation with personnel to apologize for his actions.

Pins of clothing items with morbid phrases, such as “Sinner are Welcome,” “Conspiracy,” “Sorry I Am Not Sorry,” and “When You Wake Up You Will Find Me,” are also unnerving.

On the page, there were additional skeletons, skulls, a pencil sketch of a beaten and injured woman, and the words “my baby” on a gravestone.

According to the Sun, Laundrie also uploaded a photo of a tattoo that looks to depict a soup bowl full of women’s heads fashioned to look like soup.

Because of the mystery surrounding the case, the pair, who filmed their travels on the Van Life Youtube Channel, continues to make headlines. It made headlines for the first time in September.