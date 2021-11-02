Brian Laundrie may have committed himself, according to a Florida sheriff: ‘Right Where We Thought He Was.’

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman of Sarasota County supported the officers’ actions, saying that Brian Laundrie, 23, “by all accounts definitely committed suicide” in the Florida reserve “right out there where we thought he was.”

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Hoffmann and North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison spoke at a panel about Laundrie’s disappearance on Friday at the South County Tiger Bay Club.

And according to the North Port Police Chief, Laundrie was “probably” already deceased when they took over the investigation. pic.twitter.com/Q5nc5Rkcea November 2, 2021 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) Garrison and the local police department were chastised for mistaking Laundrie’s return from the Carlton Reserve for his mother Roberta Laundrie.

“We now know that by the time we became the lead agency, Brian had already left the house and was presumably killed out in the Carlton Reserve,” he explained.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Hoffmann commended Garrison and his team’s handling of the investigation while hunting for Laundrie and assured the guys they were correct.

Because Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, were supporting investigators during the search, some were doubtful when the partial human remains were recovered on October 20. Some of Laundrie’s things were discovered, including a recoverable notepad and a rucksack, according to police.

Laundrie’s death was confirmed by dental records one day later.

Experts believe the notebook will contain an explanation or a note of regret that will bring answers to detectives and Gabby Petito’s family.

“It’s much more likely that he wrote something about Gabby in the notebook if he killed himself.” That’s how self-destructive people think. This is a condensed version of the information.