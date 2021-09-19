Brian Laundrie is shown in a video by Gabby Petito reading the book ‘Annihilation,’ in which women go missing.

As the search for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie continues, online sleuths have discovered film of Laundrie reading a book about missing women.

Petito’s YouTube channel Normadic Statik produced a video titled “VAN LIFE | Beginning Our van Life Journey” on August 19, in which Laundrie is briefly seen reading Jeff VanderMeer’s novel Annihilation. Four women walk into an uninhabited place in the book. Three of the ladies die, while the fourth remains in the area indefinitely.

YouTube fans and TikTok user @alyssaest93, among others, commented on the detail. “So many people have urged that information needs to be passed over to the cops,” she said in a video she made to the platform a few days ago, explaining why she thinks the book is connected to the case. The footage was “disturbing,” she said.

Other TikTok users, on the other hand, were doubtful of the link, claiming that the video was not reaching them.

@julezandtherollerz commented, “This book ‘Annihilation’ has 10000 percent nothing to do with this situation.” “It’s literally about aliens,” says the narrator. “At this point, it’s almost offensive.”

@alyssaest93 commented, “Don’t become too involved in the book’s minor nuances.” “Take a step back and look at it as a whole.”

The hunt for Petito was extended to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Saturday, according to the Denver Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Petito, 22, is thought to have vanished in August while on his way to the park with Laundrie. After he had to go to their shared North Port home alone on September 1, she was initially reported missing on September 11.

She was last seen on August 24 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Salt Lake City, according to reports. The couple was traveling from Utah’s Arches National Park to Grand Teton National Park. She last communicated with her family via FaceTime on August 25.

Authorities are still looking for Laundrie in Florida, focusing their efforts on the enormous Carlton Reserve, an alligator-infested area, since Petito’s family claims he isn’t missing but rather “hiding.”

“Brian isn’t gone; he’s hiding. Gabby has gone missing, according to a statement from Richard Stafford’s law firm, which was tweeted by ABC News.

He was last seen on Friday, and authorities believe he may survive for months in the swampland if he is still alive. This is a condensed version of the information.