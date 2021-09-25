Brian Laundrie Is Alive, Says Gabby Petito’s Best Friend, and Shares Possible Location

Many are beginning to doubt if the swampy region where police have been focused their search for Brian Laundrie, who remains a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, is indeed where he went after he reportedly left his parents North Port home on Sept. 14.

After communicating with police and reported their son missing on Sept. 17, Laundrie’s parents told officers that their son had gone for a hike at the Carlton Reserve and had not returned, prompting police to search the 25,000-acre region for more than a week without finding Laundrie. Friends who knew both him and Petito are now speaking up, claiming that he knows how to survive in nature and may be anywhere after diving crews failed to find him.

Petito’s best friend, Rose Davis, 21, told People, “He is out in the wilderness, I assure you.” “He’s out there somewhere,” says the narrator. Yes, he is. If he’s still alive, he’s camping out… For months, he lived alone in the Appalachians.”

Davis’ remarks come after a former coworker of Laundrie’s came forward to say that he had previously boasted about his ability to survive on very little when camping.

“We were talking about hiking…

Brian boasted about simply having a large pack of either cheese or peanut butter crackers to last him for 6 weeks in the woods,” the coworker stated. “He knows how to spend a long period in the wilderness and survive on almost nothing.”

Because officials have been unable to locate Laundrie, many people believe he never went to the Reserve and that his true whereabouts are unknown. He also left his house without a phone or a wallet, making it difficult to locate him.

The search for Laundrie has intensified since a warrant was issued for his arrest for allegedly using a debit card that did not belong to him for charges totaling more than $1,000 between August 30 and September 1.

Petito and Laundrie have been driving cross-country in their van since July, a voyage Petito documented on her Instagram account and on the Nomadic Statik YouTube channel. Petito last spoke with her family in late August. Brief News from Washington Newsday.