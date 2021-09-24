Brian Laundrie is a wilderness survival expert who lived on crackers for six weeks.

Brian Laundrie, who is being sought by authorities in connection with the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, is said to be a seasoned wilderness survivor.

Laundrie, who is 23 years old, is believed to be “well-versed” in wilderness survival and off-grid living. According to a former coworker quoted in the New York Post, he once boasted about camping for six weeks on nothing but crackers.

“We were talking about hiking… Brian boasted of simply having a large pack of either cheese or peanut butter crackers to support him for 6 weeks in the woods,” the former co-worker added. “He knows how to spend a long period in the wilderness and survive on almost nothing.”

Laundrie’s Instagram feed featured photographs of him installing solar panels on Petito’s 2012 Ford Transit van in multiple posts.

Authorities are currently looking for Laundrie, who is the primary suspect in Petito’s death. The pair went on a month-long road trip throughout the United States in a van. According to Fox News, Petito, a YouTuber, was last seen alive on Aug. 27, the day Laundrie was seen being “aggressive” with a Tex-Mex restaurant employee about the bill, requiring Petito to apologize on his behalf.

The restaurant later confirmed the occurrence on its social media page, stating that the incident had previously been reported to the FBI.

“Yes, Gabby and Brian were in Merry Piglets,” says the source.

We’ve already informed the FBI, and they’re aware of the situation. We’re going to let them do their jobs, and we’re respecting Gabby’s family, so we don’t have anything else to say,” the restaurant stated.

On September 1, Laundrie returned to his parents’ house in North Port, Florida, alone. On Sept. 11, neighbors observed the 23-year-old and his parents leave their home in a truck with a camper for a weekend trip, according to neighbors. Petito’s mother had reported her missing on the same day. On Sunday, her body was discovered in a Wyoming woodland.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on September 17th, saying they last saw him on September 14th.

“A search for Brian Laundrie is underway in the large Carlton Reserve by the North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners. According to his family, he arrived in the area early this week. “More information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the police said on Twitter.

