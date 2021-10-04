Brian Laundrie has been spotted in North Carolina. A man claims to have talked to Gabby Petito’s boyfriend.

Over the weekend, a Florida engineer claims he chatted with fugitive Brian Laundrie, 23, on a secluded road along North Carolina’s Appalachian Trail.

According to the New York Post, Dennis Davis, 53, claimed that a “lost” and “dazed” guy waved him down on Waterville Road, near the North Carolina-Tennessee line, on Saturday. Davis then discovered the man was the boyfriend of killed Long Island native Gabby Petito, according to Davis.

Davis was cited as saying, “There is no doubt in my mind that I spoke to Brian Laundrie – none at all.” “The daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter emailed me an audio file of Brian’s voice, and it was the same voice I heard.”

Laundrie is thought to be “well-versed” in wilderness survival and to be conversant with the Appalachian Trail, the world’s longest route.

Davis claimed he came into a man wearing a dark bandana on his head. In a white or light-colored pickup vehicle like a Ford F-150, the man thought to be Laundrie drove up behind Davis and requested for instructions to California utilizing only back roads.

“’Man, I’m lost,’ he said. ‘What are you looking for?’ I asked. And he said, ‘Me and my girlfriend had a quarrel, but she phoned me and said she loves me, and I have to get to California to see her,'” Davis, who is currently trekking the Appalachian Trail, remembered.

The man, on the other hand, refused to travel the neighboring Interstate 40, as Davis suggested.

Davis described him as “worried” and “not making sense.”

After later pulling up images of the fugitive on his phone, the father of four discovered he had spoken with Laundrie.

Despite the fact that the road was dark, Davis stated that the headlights from both automobiles were adequate for him to see the man at such close range. Furthermore, the man’s voice was said to match Laundrie’s voice in an audio file given to Davis.

“I’m pretty sure that was the person. Davis stated unequivocally, “There is no dispute about it.”

Davis said that his three calls to North Carolina and Tennessee officials went unanswered.

“We have this lead, but no one is following up, not even making a phone call,” Davis explained.

He stated, “Obviously, as a parent with a daughter, I want to do everything I can to help the family get closure and get this guy off the streets.”

Following the incident, Laundrie returned to Florida without Petito on September 1st. Brief News from Washington Newsday.