Brian Laundrie has been confirmed dead, and his remains have been discovered weeks after the search began.

Brian Laundrie, a missing 23-year-old wanted in connection with the murder of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was discovered near the Carlton reserve.

Since his parents, Chris and Roberta, reported him missing on September 17, authorities have been looking for him. His abduction occurred just days before Gabby’s body was discovered in Wyoming, where the pair had been on a months-long cross-country trek that they recorded on social media.

Until his parents joined the search on Wednesday, a large-scale manhunt for Laundrie offered few findings. The couple, along with law enforcement, discovered Laundrie’s bag and notepad during a search of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Human remains were later discovered among Laundrie’s things, and authorities determined the bones belonged to the 23-year-old on Thursday.

In a statement, the FBI Denver said that Brian’s dental records matched his, and that they were “appreciative” of the efforts of all agencies engaged in the hunt.

The Carlton Reserve and surrounding region became a focal point in the search for Brian because it was where he was last seen. His parents told authorities that he was camping at the reserve a few days before he went missing.

Despite repeated searches of the area, nothing was discovered until Brian’s parents arrived, raising suspicions about their possible involvement. Officials highlighted, however, that the location had been underwater until recently, which explains why nothing had been discovered earlier in the search.

The quiet of Brian, Chris, and Roberta during the ordeal increased concerns about the family, but the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, stated they were merely operating on his directions. He told CNN that he told them not to speak to police, allowing him to function as a mediator, and that the public has the right to keep silent under the law.

Petito’s family reported their daughter missing in mid-September, a few days before Brian left for the Carlton Reserve camping trip. The couple had been traveling in a van together, but on September 1, Laundrie returned home to Florida without his 21-year-old fiancée.

The Laundries went camping at Fort De Soto shortly after Brian got home.