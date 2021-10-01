Brian Laundrie grabbed Gabby Petito’s face during an argument, she told cops.

Late Thursday, additional information about Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie emerged, as newly released bodycam footage revealed an altercation between the two.

According to CNN, a witness to the Aug. 12 incident described the two as “kind of bickering over a phone” and punching each other “kind of like two kids fighting.”

Petito allegedly told a Utah police officer who arrived on the scene after a call about a domestic disturbance that her then-fiance Laundrie grabbed her face during an altercation.

The bodycam video was taken by a second Moab officer who arrived at the scene. It’s believed to be from the same day as a prior video in which Petito was on the verge of being charged with domestic abuse. The footage depicts Petito and Laundrie’s disagreements on their cross-country car journey this summer.

The video was released as investigators work on Petito’s homicide investigation and continue their search for Laundrie, who has been on the run since his parents claimed he went for a trek in the adjacent Carlton Reserve on Sept. 14.

On September 17, his relatives reported him missing.

On Sept. 19, authorities discovered Petito’s remains in a national forest in Wyoming. Petito’s case drew widespread attention, and the FBI and other law enforcement agencies were tasked with tracking down Laundrie.

The newly discovered video sheds more light on the contacts between Moab cops, Petito, and Laundrie. According to Wate.com, the video from Moab officer Eric Pratt’s body camera is more than 52 minutes lengthy.

“Did you slap him first?” Is it only on his face?” Petito says, “Well, he kept telling me to shut up,” in response to Pratt’s question.

“Did he, however, strike you? I mean, it’s fine if you claim you hit him, and I understand if he did, but we want to know the truth if he did, because, you know…,” Pratt continues.

Petito answers, “I think, I guess, yeah, but I hit him first,” to which the officer responds, “I guess, I guess, yeah, but I hit him first.”

“Well, he kind of grabbed my face, I guess….” He smacked me in the face because he didn’t like it. Petito informs him, “He didn’t punch me in the face or anything.”

“Did he slap you in the face or something?” Pratt inquires.

“Well, I believe he gripped me with his nail, and that’s why it appears… Because I can feel it, I was definitely sliced right here [points to cheek]. When I make contact. Brief News from Washington Newsday.