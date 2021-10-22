Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s lover, was identified by remains discovered in a Florida reserve.

Human bones discovered in a Florida nature preserve have been confirmed by the FBI as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito when the two were on a cross-country road trip.

According to the FBI, Laundrie’s remains, a backpack, and a notepad were discovered in a Florida wilderness park on Wednesday.

During previous searches, the location where they were discovered had been underwater.

A comparison of dental records revealed a match to Laundrie, according to the FBI’s Denver office.

The remains were discovered following a huge search involving federal, state, and local law enforcement that began shortly after Laundrie went missing on September 14, two weeks after returning alone to his parents’ house in North Port, Florida.

Ms Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11, prompting a worldwide search that centered primarily on the Carlton Reserve wilderness park near the Laundries’ home.

Alligators, coyotes, bobcats, snakes, and a variety of other critters live in this densely wooded, marshy environment.

The extraordinary attention paid to Ms Petito’s case has prompted new calls for more attention to instances involving missing indigenous women and other persons of color.

Ms Petitio’s body was discovered on September 19 on the outside of Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited.

She died of strangulation, according to the coroner, and her body had been discovered for three or four weeks.