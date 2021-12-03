Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s Parents Are Still In The News

In August, the country was captivated by increased media attention following the abduction and death of 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito in Wyoming. Petito’s fiancee, Brian Laundrie, became a person of interest around the time of her disappearance, and a manhunt ensued, with his bones finding in a Florida reserve in October.

Some reports have shifted their focus to Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, as the case’s attention has not faded completely. The Florida pair has been heavily reported by the Daily Mail, New York Post, The Sun, People, Fox News, and others.

According to reports, Chris and Roberta have been cooperating investigators. The pair has been in the spotlight for several weeks after Brian’s death, from having their home labeled a “active crime scene” to handing over their weaponry to the authorities.

Chris, 62, and Roberta, 55, own a modest business in North Port, Florida, on the state’s southwest coast. Juicer Services, a firm that sells commercial juicing equipment, was founded by them in 2017. “Temporarily closed,” according to the listing. Roberta is mentioned as working in an office capacity for the Suffolk County Government in Long Island, New York, from 2011 until 2020. She also serves as the vice president of her juicing company. Juicer Services’ president is Chris.

Cassie, the couple’s 32-year-old daughter, has been on ABC’s “Good Morning America” to talk about Brian.

After Brian’s death, Chris and Robert listed their 10,000-square-foot home for sale.

The family’s attorney recently stated that when they learned one of their handguns was missing from its case, they turned it over to police officials. Brian’s location were unknown on the day authorities learned of his disappearance.

Chris and Roberta haven’t been charged yet. The family counsel for Laundrie has also discounted conspiracy claims that the two were complicit in covering up their son’s death.