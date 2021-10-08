Brian Laundrie claims to have “all the facts” about Gabby Petito’s death.

The Petito family stated Thursday that Brian Laundrie, who has been on the run for several weeks, could be the key to solving his fiancée Gabby Petito’s death.

Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt told Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle that she believes Laundrie “knows everything” about her daughter’s death and asked him to surrender to authorities.

According to Fox News, the mother of the 22-year-old deceased YouTuber pleaded, “Just surrender yourself in.” “It’s only growing more aggravating as the days pass. I’m not sure what’s causing the delay.” Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said during the interview that Gabby and Brian were almost married in Florida but had to postpone the ceremony due of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“They put it on hold,” Jim explained.

The pair decided to focus on their cross-country road trip after their wedding was postponed, and Petito never returned. On Sept. 1, Laundrie, 23, returned to his Florida house alone.

Nicole said, “I instantly knew my daughter was no longer here.”

Petito’s body was discovered on Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, just five days after his parents say he left their home to go hiking at the neighboring T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve.

Petito’s body was initially autopsied, and the cause of death was judged to be “homicide.”

Laundrie has been missing since September 14. Authorities, on the other hand, have received numerous accounts of his sightings. The most recent incident occurred on September 2, when a 911 caller claimed to have seen Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail about 2.30 a.m.

Dennis Davis, the witness, told the 911 operator, “There is no doubt in my mind that I spoke to Brian Laundrie – none at all.” “He was yelling at the top of his lungs. He claimed that his girlfriend had abandoned him and that he needed to travel to California to see her.” Brian’s father, Chris Laundrie, has since joined officials searching for his son at the Carlton Reserve.

According to WFLA, attorney Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s lawyer, “Chris was asked to point out any favorite paths or areas that Brian may have used in the preserve.” “Although no discoveries were made, the endeavor was beneficial to all. The water in the Preserve appears to be receding, making certain sections more accessible for searching.”