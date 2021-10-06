Brian Laundrie allegedly “stole” Gabby Petito’s credit card in order to “go home,” according to her family lawyer.

According to the Petito family’s lawyer, Brian Laundrie stole Gabby Petito’s credit card and used it to fly to his parents’ house in Florida before fleeing authorities.

According to The Hill, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie on Sept. 23, charging him with one count of “use of unauthorized access devices” for fraudulently charging or withdrawing more than $1,000 on a card between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. Petito’s fiancé, Laundrie, had already been recognized as a person of interest in connection with her disappearance.

At the time, neither officials nor a spokeswoman for Petito’s family could confirm whether the card belonged to Petito, who was 22 years old at the time.

Petito’s attorney and publicist Richard Stafford stated the credit card Laundrie used belonged to the victim and that he “stole” the card to “go home” during a 30-minute interview with Dr. Phil McGraw on Tuesday.

“He used her credit card to get home and then ran from the cops,” Stafford said, adding, “That will reveal a lot about what he was thinking at the time.”

“I have no idea what tale he’ll try to tell, but it won’t make any sense when you put it together with his actions from that point forward – that he’s running, hiding, and trying to deceive everyone around him.”

The Laundrie family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, has yet to comment on Brian’s usage of Petito’s credit card. Brian, on the other hand, allegedly traveled alone from Utah to Florida to “empty and close” a storage facility in order to save money for his cross-country van trip with Petito.

“Brian flew home to get a few things and empty and close the storage facility to save money as they considered extending the road trip,” Bertolino said in a statement to News 4.

Brian travelled to Tampa, Florida, from Salt Lake City on Aug. 17 and returned to Utah on Aug. 23 to “rejoin” Petito, according to the Laundrie family’s lawyer. According to The Business Insider, Brian’s journey back to Florida was just days after cops pulled the couple over in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12 for an allegation of a domestic altercation.

Petito, a YouTuber, was believed to have been killed in late August, according to investigators. On Sept. 19, her body was located near the Grand Teton National Park border in Wyoming, barely 8 days after she was reported missing.