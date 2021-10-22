Brian Epstein and Cilla Black star in a new biography filmed in Liverpool.

The first pictures from Brian Epstein’s new film Midas Man have been released.

In the dramatization about The Beatles manager’s bright and stormy life, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd has been cast as the ” fifth Beatle “.

The 33-year-old actor is best known for his performance in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, and he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play such a legendary figure.

He stated, ” “Learning about Brian’s life and accomplishments has been inspiring, and it is a tremendous honor to represent him on screen.

“His mannerisms are crucial to my comprehension of his personality. It demonstrates his talent, compassion, and superb taste. And his meticulous elegance served as a kind of armour against a difficult and occasionally hazardous reality.” Brian’s style influenced The Beatles greatly, as he famously advised them to ditch the rock and roll leather appearance in favor of the crisp suits worn by the Fab Four when Beatlemania swept the globe.

Jacob was the right performer to represent Brian’s influential approach, according to Midas Man producer Kevin Proctor.

He stated, ” “One of the reasons we fell in love with Jacob for this character is that Brian Epstein embodied suave, iconic charisma, and Jacob seemed like the right actor to bring that to life.

“The fact that he was able to accomplish so in one shot with such electrifying effect proves that we have the correct guy.”

The film was shot on location in Liverpool, Wirral, London, and the United States, and it claims to be the ultimate account of Brian’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame at the age of 25 to his terrible death just seven years later.

The Midas Man is based on an original story and stars Rosie Day as Cilla Black, a Merseybeat famous singer.

Other notable characters in the film include Charley Palmer Rothwell, who plays George Martin, the record producer for The Beatles.

Epstein’s mother, Malka “Queenie” Epstein, will be played by Emily Watson, and Brian’s father, successful businessman Harry, will be played by Eddie Marsan.

Midas Man is set to hit theaters in the fall of 2022.