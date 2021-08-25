Brian Benjamin, who is he? Lieutenant Governor to be appointed by New York State Senator.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has chosen Brian Benjamin, a New York state senator, to be lieutenant governor, according to a person familiar with the administration’s internal deliberations, according to the Associated Press.

Benjamin has been an outspoken supporter of prison reform and police defunding, and ran on a platform of closing Rikers Island, New York City’s massive and controversial jail complex.

He introduced legislation to withdraw New York’s public pension fund from private prisons, as well as a bill to dismantle Rikers Island. The fund’s investment in private prisons were later terminated by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota in 2020, Benjamin worked to pass a law criminalizing the use of police chokeholds that result in harm or death.

Because Hochul had not yet made her decision public, the person familiar with the administration’s internal conversations spoke with AP on the condition of anonymity. This week, she is anticipated to do so.

Benjamin, 44, would become the state’s second Black lieutenant governor if he accepts the position. The Democrat, whose district encompasses the majority of central Harlem, has spent his legislative career focusing on criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

In New York, the position of lieutenant governor has traditionally been mostly ceremonial, with officeholders attending ribbon-cutting events and town hall meetings across the state. However, two recent lieutenant governors have taken over as governors after their predecessors resigned.

Hochul, a Democrat, took over as governor on Tuesday after Andrew Cuomo resigned after being accused of sexual harassment multiple times, which he rejected. When Eliot Spitzer resigned following revelations that he had patronized a prostitute, David Paterson, the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, became the state’s first Black governor.

Hochul’s and Benjamin’s offices did not respond to requests for comment right away.

Benjamin is a Caribbean immigrant’s son. He was born and reared in Harlem, graduating from Brown University with a bachelor’s degree in public policy and Harvard Business School with an MBA. Later in life, he worked as an affordable home developer. He is now the state Senate’s senior assistant majority leader and chair of the budget and revenue committee.

