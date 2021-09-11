Brewery sues the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for rejecting a label featuring a famous artist’s cartoon of a naked man.

The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission rejected Flying Dog Brewery’s seasonal winter beer label picturing a naked cartoon, alleging it was in “poor taste.”

The company’s “Freezin’ Season” Winter Ale includes a stylised person standing naked by a bonfire, designed by renowned British cartoonist Ralph Steadman. Under state regulations that prohibit “undignified, immodest” promotion, the ABC Commission determined that Flying Dog Brewery could not use the label.

The brewery accused the alcohol board of intruding on its constitutional right to free speech in a federal lawsuit.

The case is “about defending the First Amendment against petty bureaucrats who want to suppress everything they personally despise,” according to Jim Caruso, CEO of Flying Dog.

According to the lawsuit, Flying Dog Brewery submitted the seasonal label to the alcohol board in July, along with many others, and found out a week later that it had been denied. The commission cited state regulations as the cause in an email exchange included in the court filings, saying, “as you can see… the image below is considered as improper to many here.”

The company, which has historically supported free speech, called the commission’s measures unlawful. Flying Dog Brewery’s legal representation also stated that sales will certainly drop due to the seasonal nature of the product and the loss of “hard-won shelf locations” in North Carolina.

According to Flying Dog Brewery, the label has been approved in every other state within its 24-state distribution network.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the North Carolina alcohol board also denied a label for Wasatch Brewery’s Polygamy Nitro Porter in 2019 because the name and packaging promote illegal activities.

Marc Randazza, the brewery’s attorney, said in a statement to McClatchy News, “This case is about our fundamental rights under the First Amendment.” “Do you want a government official to be able to simply turn up their nose and declare, ‘I don’t like that kind of thing,’ thereby limiting your ability to speak?”

This isn’t the first time Flying Dog Brewery has taken censorship to court.

After the Colorado Liquor Board rejected a label judged indecent for featuring "Good Beer, No Shit," Caruso said the company had a "run-in with the thought police" in 1995.