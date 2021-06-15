BrewDog is offering a £12.50 burger and beer package for Father’s Day.

If you want to spoil your father this Father’s Day without breaking the bank, BrewDog has released a special offer that will save you up to 50%.

They’re even offering £10 cashback on all online purchases of £30 or more.

If your father enjoys a burger and a pint, this is your chance to save money.

These and other deals are available online as well as in their 28 locations for eat-in and take-out.

For your convenience, we’ve included a locator here to help you find your local BrewDog.

A burger, fries, and a beer flight are included in their £12.50 Wowcher package, which offers Buffalo Chicken, Jackpot, Tandoori Lamb, and Vegetarian/Vegan options.

Punk IPA, Dead Pony Club, Lost Lager, Zombie Cake or Jet Black Heart, Clockwork, Indie or BD Pale are among the beers available in a beer flight, which comprises four 1/3 pints of beer.

There are 28 locations in the UK to pick from (see link to map here).

The Wowcher deal saves you £23.92 compared to BrewDog’s price – grab it here.

The fine print on the deal:

The voucher is good until December 31, 2021.

Holidays 14-17 and 21-24 October 2021, Nov 22-Dec 21 and Bank Holidays are not included.

Only applies to the purchased choice and area.

The Double Patriot Burger is not included.

Only valid from Sunday to Thursday.

Please note that all BrewDogs’ opening hours are subject to change; please check their website for the most up-to-date information.

You must be at least 18 years old and have a valid photo ID.

If you choose the takeout option, you will receive two 500ml Crowler draft cans per voucher.

Customers who spend £30 or more on BrewDog products will receive £10 from TopCashBack.

To visit the BrewDog website, simply click the “Get cashback now” button.

Purchase from the Brewdog online store.

Within 24 hours, the transaction will appear in your TopCashback account.