Brett Staniland of Love Island is still interested in getting to know Priya Gopaldas on a romantic level.

Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland are the latest Love Island contestants to be booted off the show.

The duo was dubbed “the least compatible” by their fellow islanders, and in Monday’s episode, they were voted out of the villa by the audience.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, and Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson were among the competitors.

Despite the fact that their relationship appears to have come to a halt, Brett has stated that he would like to pursue a romantic relationship with Priya.

“I’d want to continuing getting to know her and date her properly,” he continued, “but I’d also need a different dynamic.” I’d like to see more from her; I’d like to see more effort.

“I want her to make plans. Even something as basic as a run and coffee date can be beneficial. Just to give me the feeling that she wants to be there and do things with me.”

Priya, on the other hand, does not appear to share these sentiments: “I don’t believe there is anything romantic there, but I am convinced there will be a friendship.”

The 23-year-old medical student admitted that she believed her and Brett’s breakup was “inevitable.”

“Because Brett and I were the only friendship couple there, it was inevitable that we would leave,” Priya stated after her departure.

“It’s only fair that all the other couples in there are really strong and have a chance to stay, it’s only fair that we left.”

Priya also stated that she thinks Millie and Liam will be the winners of the reward money.

“They’ve been on such a journey,” she remarked. They are inseparable, based on what I’ve seen at the Villa. They’re practically tethered to one another. That’s wonderful to see. They make a cute couple.”

All of the couples, Brett believes, will have “relationships outside of the Villa to some extent.”

“I believe some of them will experience greater obstacles than others due to distance, interests, and other activities outside of the Villa,” he stated. Because there are no distractions when you’re in there, all you can do is spend time with each other.

