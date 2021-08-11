Brett Staniland is the new boy on Love Island.

At the end of Tuesday’s episode, Love Island startled the islanders by introducing a new boy.

When new boy Brett Staniland coughed from one of the loungers below, Chloe Burrows and Priya Gopaldas were up on the balcony.

When he told them to come down and say hello, they rushed down to greet him.

A new male Love Island competitor will enter the villa and attempt to snare Millie from Liam.

Brett, a 27-year-old PHD student and model from Derbyshire, is a newcomer.

He went up for Love Island since he hasn’t had a significant relationship in the last 18 months and hasn’t met many new people.

Brett believes that now is the appropriate moment for him to start a family because most of his friends have children of their own.

Brett, a PHD student, also has an identical twin who he describes as a “mirror twin” because they write with opposing hands and have opposite hair partings.

“Sarcastic,” he answered when asked how his friends would describe him. I’d like to believe they’d compliment me on my generosity and compassion. They are aware, though, that I can be rather obstinate.”

He also stated that he is keeping an eye on Millie Court, Kaz Kamwi, and Mary Bedford, and that he will question them about their present relationships.