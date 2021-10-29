Brett Favre, a former NFL quarterback, and a Mississippi auditor have taken their feud over welfare money to Twitter.

According to the Associated Press, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and Mississippi Auditor Shad White exchanged harsh comments on Twitter about charges that Favre accepted welfare money from the state for talks he never gave.

Favre reimbursed the state $600,000 earlier this week, after returning $500,000 of the $1.1 million the auditor claimed he misappropriated from a charity organization that had taken money set aside for persons in need of financial support.

“Of course the money was returned because I would never knowingly steal cash meant to aid our neighbors in need,” Favre wrote on Twitter on Friday. “However, Shad White’s continued promotion of the deception that the money was for no-show events is something I cannot keep silent about.”

White responded via Twitter that Favre was contractually obligated to give speeches and do a radio ad, claiming that he made commercials for which he was paid by a nonprofit organization. Favre claimed that he made commercials for which he was paid by a nonprofit organization, but White responded via Twitter that the former Green Bay Packers quarterback was contractually obligated to give speeches and do a radio ad.

White tweeted, “These are lies, @BrettFavre.” “Favre Enterprises’ CPA confirmed that this was your contract. The speeches were not delivered by you. In communications to my representatives, you recognized this.” White has also requested that Favre pay $228,000 in interest or face a lawsuit.

“If he does not pay that [interest]within 30 days of our demand,” White said on Wednesday, “the AG will be responsible for enforcing the payment of the interest in court.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Although Favre is not facing criminal charges, the chairman of the group that paid him is facing charges of theft in one of Mississippi’s largest cases.

The former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services and five other people were indicted in early 2020 on charges of misusing money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Nancy New, the leader of Mississippi Community Education Center, the organization that paid Favre, is one of them.

“The auditor has never provided a call back or a meeting with me, but has instead only continually run to the media,” Favre tweeted on Friday.

”

It is a disservice to the people of our beautiful state to put dramatic headlines ahead of pursuing the truth. This is a condensed version of the information.