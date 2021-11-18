Brendan Rodgers, the former Liverpool manager, is enraged by Manchester United’s ‘disrespectful’ accusation.

Brendan Rodgers, the former Liverpool manager, has dismissed rumors linking him to the Manchester United position as “not true.”

The Leicester manager has received a lot of praise for his performance at the King Power Stadium, where he led the club to two fifth-place finishes and the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under heightened scrutiny after his team’s last six league games have resulted in only one win.

Rodgers had previously been mentioned as a possible replacement to Solskjaer, but at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, he ridiculed the talk.

“First and foremost, asking the subject when the club has a management in place is quite insulting,” he stated.

“Secondly, because it isn’t real, I can’t comment on it.”

“It gives me great pleasure to be here at Leicester City.” The only thing on my mind right now is Chelsea and how I’m going to prepare for her.

“It’s irritating for my fans and my players, but from a personal standpoint, it’s something that exists in today’s game but that I have no interest in.”

Ironically, the ex-Reds boss added to the mounting pressure on Solskjaer by defeating United 4-2, just days before Liverpool thrashed their rivals 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Despite losing out on Champions League qualification in consecutive seasons, the Northern Irishman has had excellent success with Leicester since joining from Celtic in 2019.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has been steadfast in his support for the Foxes, providing a similar response when asked about the same subject at the end of October.

“I don’t even think about it,” he remarked, “and that’s the awful honesty.”

“I’m sure the supporters are fed up with it. There is always a connection in Leicester.

“My focus is always on Leicester City and taking the football club to the next level, where we can compete for European football and challenge for titles.

“Everyone here at the club, from the CEO to the Director of Football – staff and players – we’re all on the same page and have the same ambition.”