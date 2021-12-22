Brendan Rodgers has not corrected a major Liverpool error at Leicester City, according to Gary Lineker.

Only two Liverpool managers since Bill Shankly’s appointment as manager in December 1959 have failed to win a trophy during their tenure at Anfield.

Roy Hodgson was the first.

It’s no surprise; he’d only been in charge for six months and was flirting with relegation by the time he was relieved of his duties.

The second is Brendan Rodgers, who notably came up short in the Premier League title fight in 2013/14 before losing in the League Cup and FA Cup semi-finals the following year, exiting with a whimper.

Prior to his stint at Anfield, the Northern Irishman’s solitary triumph came in the Championship play-offs in 2011, when he led Swansea City to promotion.

However, he has added to his trophy cabinet in recent years, thanks to Celtic’s back-to-back Scottish domestic trebles and Leicester City’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea last season.

However, the former occurred during a period of supremacy for the Hoops, with Rodgers departing before Rangers were genuinely able to compete, putting an end to any claims that Scotland was a one-sided league.

Meanwhile, the latter occurred on the eve of Chelsea’s Champions League final match against Man City, indicating that Thomas Tuchel’s side had more pressing matters to attend to at the moment.

Naturally, this does not detract from the victory for Foxes supporters. Winning the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history was a huge accomplishment.

However, a closer examination of Rodgers’ accomplishments at the King Power Stadium reveals that the problems and failings that cost him the Liverpool job in 2015 are still present.

The Northern Irishman is a well-liked executive.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired by Manchester United last month, he was mentioned as a prospective replacement, and rumours have suggested he may be the next manager of Chelsea, Man City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal.

You may presume if he wasn't already the manager of Liverpool.