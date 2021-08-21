Breast reduction surgery is desperately needed by a 29-year-old woman whose boobs are “heavier than sugar bags.”

Marie Wilmot, 29, has had chronic back and shoulder pain, as well as heat rashes and general discomfort, for years as a result of her breasts.

Marie has depression and anxiety as a result of the mental strain of body dysmorphia, and these are only a few of the problems her 32GG breasts cause her.

She alleges that her 1.29kg breasts, which are about the same weight as a bag of sugar, have hindered her from exercising and wearing the clothing she enjoys.

“The problems started when I was in my late teens,” Marie revealed. It started with discomfort and unwanted attention, then self-consciousness, and eventually a diagnosis of body dysmorphia.

“When it’s hot outside, I have stabbing sensations in my shoulder blades and a general backache, as well as incredibly itchy rashes. I wish I could say it’s something you grow accustomed to, but that isn’t the case.

“I’m not permitted to leave the house wearing cleavage-baring clothes or tight combat gear. If I do, I’ll have panic attacks and be always anxious.”

Marie, who lives in Tuebrook, used to be a size 8 with a bra size of FF until her breasts grew too enormous for her to exercise in her mid-twenties.

She alleges that following that, the weight proceeded to ‘build up,’ and she is now a size 16.

The 29-year-old is now attempting to raise enough funds to cover the costs of her breast reduction operation, as well as consultation fees, aftercare, and a month’s rent while she is unable to work.

She remarked, “I’ve wanted the operation since I was 20, and I’m now 29.” I’ve had to swallow my pride and seek aid from others three times since then because the NHS has turned me down three times for various reasons.

“I can’t even imagine how much that would improve my life. I’d be able to socialize without feeling self-conscious for the first time in a long time. I’d be able to hug complete strangers without feeling self-conscious.

“I’d be able to buckle up properly once more!” The little details that most people ignore. ” “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”