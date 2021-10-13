Breakthrough COVID-19 Is More Likely To Affect Fully Vaccinated Marijuana Smokers.

Researchers discovered that patients who are fully vaccinated but also chronic marijuana users are more likely to have a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Despite being fully vaccinated, those with substance use disorders (SUD) or addictions to marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, opioids, and cigarettes were 7 percent more likely to be infected with COVID-19, according to a new study published in World Psychology on Tuesday. People who have a marijuana use disorder are at an increased risk of 7.8%.

People without SUD, on the other hand, only had a 3.6 percent chance of developing a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

“Even after they were matched for adverse socioeconomic determinants of health and comorbid medical conditions with non-SUD patients, patients with cannabis use disorder, who were younger and had fewer comorbidities than the other SUD subtypes, had a higher risk for breakthrough infection,” researchers from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland wrote.

The conduct of cannabis addicts may also contribute to the increased risk, according to the study.

“Other factors, such as behavioral characteristics or the negative effects of cannabis on pulmonary and immunological function, could contribute to this group’s increased risk of breakthrough infection.”

In addition to breakthrough infections, researchers discovered that those with SUD who were fully vaccinated had a greater likelihood of breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths.

The study used data from roughly 580,000 electronic health records from patients with and without SUD who were fully immunized between December 1, 2020, and August 14, 2021, and who had not been infected previous to immunization.

Marijuana proponents claimed that the study was limited to patients with SUD, pointing out that many cannabis users aren’t addicted to it.

“Clearly, more research is welcome and necessary,” Morgan Fox, media relations director for the National Cannabis Industry Association, told Newsweek. “However, it is critical not to overstate or misrepresent the very inconclusive results presented in this particular research and ensure that cannabis consumers are accurately informed about what the newest research actually indicates.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, from the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has documented 44,557,745 COVID-19 cases and 716,449 deaths.