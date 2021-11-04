Breakthrough 3,192 Over a week in Massachusetts, 32 fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19.

According to state data, an increasing number of fully vaccinated persons have tested positive for COVID-19 or have died from the virus in Massachusetts in the last week.

Massachusetts health officials recorded 3,192 breakthrough COVID-19 infections between October 23 and October 30. According to data issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday, the figure represents 1.1 percent of the state’s fully vaccinated population.

106 additional breakthrough hospitalizations and 32 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths were also recorded by the state within the same time period. Both results indicate 0.04 percent and 0.009 percent of the state’s completely vaccinated residents, respectively.

Since immunization began on Dec. 14, 2020, Massachusetts has seen 54,199 illnesses, 1,793 total hospitalizations, and 438 COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people.

The state verified 1,290 new cases and 15 additional deaths on Wednesday. The new data bring the overall number of confirmed cases among the unvaccinated and vaccinated in the state to 799,981, with 18,648 deaths.

In the last day, health officials reported 524 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 141 patients admitted to intensive care units (ICU) and 71 still intubated.

According to the health department’s coronavirus dashboard, Massachusetts has a rolling seven-day average positivity rate of 1.81 percent.

The numbers are released as Massachusetts tries to set up additional immunization locations where children aged 5 to 11 can get an injection of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

“Some venues, including many pediatricians’ offices and pharmacies, have begun giving immunizations,” a representative for the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services told Boston.com.

“Hundreds of new sites will go live starting tomorrow, and the Administration will continue to update Mass.Gov and the VaxFinder tool as more providers become available.”

Massachusetts is one of the states in the United States with the highest vaccination rates. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the state has fully vaccinated 4,811,369 people, or 70.23 percent of the population, as of Wednesday.