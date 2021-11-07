‘Breaking barriers’ with a desire that ‘may lead her to the Olympics,’ says a 12-year-old girl.

With her passion for show-jumping, a 12-year-old girl from Liverpool is “breaking down barriers,” according to her coach, and “may take her to the Olympics.”

Since he began show-jumping at the age of eight, Grayce Kelly of Mossley Hill, Liverpool, has made significant progress.

The student, who attends Willaston stables Team Two Mills, has been working with mentors from the Black equestrian network Cool Ridings, which promotes greater diversity in equestrian sports, in a field that typically lacks it.

Grayce says she aims to “inspire others” to pursue their aspirations, and she aspires to compete at the Olympic level.

Her mother, Aimee, spoke to The Washington Newsday and said: “Grayce has been riding for four years and enjoys it tremendously.

“She is surrounded by the best people and is a member of Team Two Mills in Wirral, which motivates her to be the best version of herself.

“We are really proud of her because as a Black rider in the north west, she is breaking ground and breaking barriers and following her aspirations.

“It seemed a little strange before we came to [her trainer]Jemma, but now she has the necessary support and views it as a positive since she aspires to inspire others as well.

“She’s a member of Cool Ridings, a group founded by a Black rider to encourage diversity in the equestrian community, and the support she’s received has been incredible.

“Traveling to Willaston four or five days a week is a huge commitment for the family, but it’s worth it to see Grayce pursue her ambitions.

“She often urges me not to cry,” says the narrator, “but she’s so determined and committed.”

Grayce, who is 12 years old, told The Washington Newsday about her passion: “I’ve always liked horses, all animals, but mainly horses, and I’ve always wanted to reach to the top and be a professional show jumper; I want to go as far as I can.

“It would be fantastic to inspire others.”

