BREAKING: A fire has broken out at the historic Belfry Ryder Cup golf site.

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has caught fire, making it the only venue in the world to host the Ryder Cup four times.

Firefighters are currently on the scene on Wishaw’s Lichfield Road, attempting to put out the fire.

The incident is in the hotel’s leisure area, and four fire engines have been dispatched, according to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue.

To put out the fire, the firemen have breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, small gear, and lighting, according to Coventry Live.

There is yet no information on how the fire started or whether the fire department believes it was an accident or a deliberate act.

The Ryder Cup was held at the Belfry Hotel in 2002, 1993, 1989, and 1989.