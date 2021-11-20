Breakfasts are the secret to the success of the brothers behind a renowned Dubai bar.

Despite the hurdles posed by Covid-19, a business initiative for two Liverpool brothers has grown from strength to strength.

In November of this year, Brian Smith and his brother Chris decided to start Easy Tiger, a new pub in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

However, because to the persistent danger of Covid-19, they were compelled to close their doors in just a few months.

‘Her baby back,’ says a mother whose daughter ‘took her own life.’

When their mother was offered a teaching post in the UAE in 1997, the family relocated from Knowsley Village.

Despite the fact that he stayed at Liverpool John Moores University for a few more years, Brian eventually left to work in the construction sector.

However, in 2013, the brothers decided to combine their talents and start a business together, and they have since grown from strength to strength.

“We had to close after four months of operating our new venue,” Brian told The Washington Newsday. When Covid arrived, we had just begun to get traction. We had all new personnel as well as staff from our other bars, and we still needed to provide some support.

“It was challenging for us; we didn’t know how to go through it, so we had to think outside the box.” For three months, Chris and I started delivering breakfasts personally, and the local support we received was tremendous.

“We just got really popular as soon as we reopened our doors.” None of our businesses would have reopened if it hadn’t been for the local community.

“We didn’t have to lose any personnel because of the support we received just from giving those breakfasts.”

Chris was a DJ in 2013 when he wanted to start a business with his brother, so the two ‘purchased a set of speakers’ and advanced their careers.

When their firm grew larger, they wanted to build their own location, and after a successful launch, they opened Easy Tiger in November 2019.

“We started with a couple of speakers in 2013 and progressed from there, building it up,” Brian explained.

“The feedback has been overwhelming. “We’ve already been.” “The summary comes to an end.”