Breakfast will be flawless every time thanks to this ‘genius’ poached egg technique.

People can’t believe it works, but a simple method for perfect poached eggs has gone viral online.

Many people consider eggs to be the ultimate morning food, yet preparing them right can be more difficult than we think.

According to the Mirror, a TikTok user named @caughtsnackin has taken social media by storm after simplifying the poaching technique.

Bold Smiles are spreading throughout the internet thanks to a street food restaurant. Some people swear by adding vinegar to the water, while others insist on swirling it, but according to the TikTok cooking master, all you have to do is crack the egg into a spoon.

Then, slowly lower the raw egg into the boiling water, allowing the outside to cook in the spoon, before transferring it to the water to poach the rest.

“So I was feeling kinda boujee still so we did not just do an egg and avo we went farther and went poached egg and to be honest with you, it was rather good,” the man said in the video, which was labelled “this poached egg hack will revolutionize your brunch game.”

The video, which was posted on November 19, has already received over two million views and nearly 60,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments.

“Ohhh wonderful wee tip,” one person said.

“That is the coolest hack I have ever seen in my entire life,” said another.

“Why have I never thought of poaching an egg like that?” remarked a third. That is brilliant.”

Other people, on the other hand, criticized the method, claiming that it wasn’t actually poaching.

“That’s not a poached egg,” one said.

“A steamed egg,” one person added. “I prefer nice old poachies with malt vinegar in the water,” says the author.