Breakfast briefing: NHS lockdown alert as Boris confronts a Plan B uprising and the Christmas party squabble intensifies

The NHS has been warned that it will not be able to impose lockdowns in order to relieve pressure.

Boris Johnson is also facing a backbench revolt over new Covid restrictions, as well as extra grillings after Conservatives admitted to throwing a party while under Tier Two restrictions.

These are just a few of the national and international news stories that broke overnight and are generating headlines this morning. Other options include: The United States has approved a novel antibody medication called Covid-19 for high-risk individuals. 200 businesses have been recognized as violators of minimum wage laws. Almost a quarter of the population of the United Kingdom will be unable to afford Christmas. Continue reading to learn more. In the United States, a new Covid-19 antibody medication has been approved for use in persons with major health problems or allergies who do not receive adequate protection through immunization.

For more than a year, antibody medicines have been the usual treatment for Covid infections. The AstraZeneca antibody medication, however, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, and people on immune-suppressing treatments for illnesses like rheumatoid arthritis could all benefit from the antibody therapy.

According to the Government, more than 200 firms throughout the UK disregarded minimum wage legislation when paying employees, including House of Fraser, Schuh, and Waterstones.

The companies were named as part of a group of 208 companies that failed to pay about £1.2 million in wages to its employees, in violation of national minimum wage legislation.

According to the government, roughly 12,000 workers were affected.

As the repercussions from the alleged rule-breaking Christmas bash in Downing Street escalated, it was revealed that Conservative aides threw a separate party during Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions last December.

The Conservatives confessed that on December 14th, while the capital was under Tier 2 restrictions, an event organized by Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign took place in the party’s Westminster offices.

Boris Johnson is facing backlash from Conservative MPs after he rushed through a transition to Plan B for coronavirus limitations to combat the Omicron type when Downing Street was immersed in a crisis over claims of a rule-breaking Christmas party.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister declared that work-from-home advice will be reinstated, Covid health certifications will be required in large events, and mask regulations will be expanded to battle the quickly spreading disease.