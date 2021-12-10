Breakfast briefing: New rules go into effect as the PM deals with new allegations and Scots are advised to cancel their festivities.

In an effort to restrict the spread of the Omicron variety, new face mask rules went into effect in England today.

Boris Johnson is also under fire when it was revealed that another Christmas party was held in Number 10 last year.

Meanwhile, due to Omicron, Scots have been advised to cancel their Christmas gatherings.

As restrictions tighten in England to slow the spread of the latest coronavirus type, masks must be worn in more places, including cinemas, theaters, and churches.

A scientist advising the government called tougher limitations a “necessary evil,” adding that the new policy “certainly is not an overreaction.”

As the Prime Minister battled various fires threatening his party, new allegations about an alleged Christmas event in No 10 emerged.

Following reports that Downing Street’s director of communications gave a speech and handed out awards at an event scheduled for December 18 2020, a senior Tory MP asked Boris Johnson to “get a handle” of the situation.

According to ITV News, Jack Doyle, who was the deputy director of communications at No 10 at the time, spoke to up to 50 individuals during a Christmas gathering on that date.

The Government has announced that anyone traveling in Ireland from the United Kingdom would be required to do daily antigen testing for five days after landing.

The advise, which will not be legally binding, was given due to the significant volume of travel between the two nations, according to Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

He described the new advisory as a precautionary move on Thursday evening, urging people to “take a great degree of prudence before traveling.”

