Brazilians are being asked to avoid using elevators and instead take cold showers to save energy during the drought.

Reservoirs are running low in drought-stricken Brazil, which is experiencing its greatest water and energy crisis in decades, threatening to turn off the lights in a country where hydroelectric generating accounts for over two-thirds of total power supply.

President Jair Bolsonaro has resorted to pleading for help, advising Brazilians to avoid using elevators whenever possible and to take “much healthier” cold showers on September 23.

Bolsonaro pleaded for assistance on his weekly Facebook program.

The country’s worst drought in 91 years has forced the reinstatement of electricity rationing. The operator of the hydroelectric-dependent grid is examining the scope of benefits lost as a result of the cancellation of daylight savings in 2019. This week, federal lawmakers reintroduced the subject and are debating its reintroduction.

After a hot summer day, Dyane Rodrigues used to enjoy wandering along Rio de Janeiro’s famed Ipanema beach. The 28-year-old remarked that daylight saving time made her workday go by faster and ended early enough for her to enjoy the glorious sunset from her fruit stand near the beach.

The practice of changing the clocks was abolished by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019. The goal of daylight saving time was to make the most of the long summer days’ natural light by delaying the time when people turned on their lights by one hour. But, as many experts agreed, the president claimed that daylight saving no longer made sense because it provided little energy savings and caused Brazilians to commute in the dark.

But, once again, daylight saving time, sometimes known as the “summer timetable” in this country, has risen to the fore.

Tourism and service industry associations are pitching in with their support, detecting chances to promote evening business.

Since its inception in 1931, the summer schedule has split Brazilians into those who enjoy morning light and those who prefer sunsets, such as Dyane. In the decades that followed, governments were split on whether or not to embrace it, with some accepting it and others rejecting it. The summer timetable was restored every year by presidential decree beginning in 1985, when drought prompted outages and water rationing. In 2008, it became a regular occurrence.

After a decade, a Senate-led poll found that virtually