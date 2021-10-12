Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being investigated by climate lawyers for a “widespread attack on the Amazon.”

According to the Associated Press, climate lawyers want Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be probed for his administration’s policies, which they claim are to blame for a “widespread onslaught on the Amazon, its dependants, and its defenders.”

The AllRise group requested the investigation in a dossier filed with the International Criminal Court on Tuesday.

During his time in power, Bolsonaro has pushed for development in the Amazon, while dismissing criticism of the accompanying environmental harm as a plot to stifle the country’s agribusiness. According to the Associated Press, the president’s reign has weakened environmental regulators and reduced land protections.

AllRise founder Johannes Wesemann stated in a statement that the devastation of the Amazon impacts people all around the world and called on the international court to investigate Bolsonaro’s role.

“Nature-related crimes are crimes against humanity. With eyes wide open and full knowledge of the implications, Jair Bolsonaro is pushing the mass devastation of the Amazon “Wesemann explained. “The International Criminal Court (ICC) has a clear duty to investigate environmental crimes of such global significance.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The demand comes fewer than three weeks before the United Nations’ 26th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, also known as COP26, kicks off on Oct. 31 in Glasgow.

The 12-day summit hopes to secure more aggressive promises to keep global warming far below 2 degrees Celsius, with a goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. The conference will also focus on raising funds to combat climate change and to safeguard vulnerable people and natural areas.

AllRise’s request for an inquiry into Bolsonaro is not the first time that opponents of the right-wing Brazilian leader have sought the International Criminal Court to step in.

A group of Brazilian lawyers and former ministers asked the court two years ago to examine Bolsonaro for allegedly inciting genocide against indigenous peoples and neglecting to protect the woods and protected regions in which they dwell.

Hundreds of similar filings are received by the court’s prosecution office each year, describing alleged offenses all around the world. It is required to examine all of them in order to determine whether the request fits within the court’s jurisdiction and, if so, whether it needs additional investigation or inclusion in one of the prosecution office’s ongoing investigations. This is a condensed version of the information.