‘Brave rats,’ according to a terrified mother of two, have infiltrated her home.

After six years of living with rats, a mother wants to “tear her house down and rebuild it.” She and her two young sons want to “knock her house down and rebuild it.”

Becky Jackson and her two sons have resided in the Norris Green residence for six years and claim to have been surrounded by rats the entire time.

Becky, 27, told The Washington Newsday that she is now too afraid to return to the property and is concerned for the safety of her young family.

In May, a boy suspected of stabbing Ava White could go on trial.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “I’m too terrified to even return to my house today – it’s too much for me.

“Last night, I went to my sister’s house. I can’t sleep because I’m so used to hearing rats that I started hearing noises in her house despite the fact that she doesn’t have any.

“When I was at home, I could only hear them scurrying in the walls; now I can hear them running about the house.

“When I’m in the living room, I use my camera to capture them in the kitchen.

“They’ve moved in with me. Normally, rats emerge at night, but not these. They’ve become fearless and come out during the day.” Becky has taken to baiting the rats and filming their every move with a camera she’s installed around the property in order to show the evidence to her housing association.

She stated, ” “I’ve been told [the housing association]won’t see any proof, so I figured, “Why don’t I bait my own house and acquire the proof I need?”

“When I returned, they had chewed through a loaf I had taken out of the freezer to defrost, so I knew I could entice them with bread.

“But, if that makes sense, they’ve become immune to the bait.

“They’ll chew through anything, though – I once returned home to find my children’s vitamins had been bitten through. It makes no difference to them what they consume.” Becky is concerned for the safety of her two young children, ages five and six.

“I watched a rat run down my fridge on my camera,” she added.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”