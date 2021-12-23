Bras, whiskey, and frying pans are among the 16 objects you never realized had an expiration date.

It’s easy to tell when bananas have gone bad, but do you know when it’s time to get rid of your bras?

Some household products have a shorter lifespan than you may think, but if they look, feel, smell, and taste the same, we may not realize they need to be replaced.

According to the Mirror Online, here is a list of common goods that you may have been using for longer than you should.

You may believe that flour lasts indefinitely, however it should be discarded after six months. Flour, on the other hand, can be frozen (who knew? ), and will keep for two years.

Because of all the dead skin cells, your pillow cases will quickly get filthy. Replace them every two to three years.

If you’ve experienced a crash or collision, you should replace your cycle helmet within three years.

You should update your mascara every 1-2 months, which may surprise you.

Yes, pans have an expiration date. Remove them after five years to avoid non-stick paint flaking and contaminating your meals.

Every eight years, you should replace your mattress.

A hairbrush can accumulate grime, so you should replace it once a year.

Lipstick has a longer shelf life than mascara, and it can be kept for up to two years before being discarded.

While many spirits will last for years, once a bottle is opened, it must be used within a year. Otherwise, the sugars will crystallize, resulting in a foul taste.

Beer has an expiration date and, if left too long, begins to taste like yeast.

Herbs and spices aren’t something you’d expect to replace, but they do expire after three years, at which point they lose their color and flavor.

It’s a waste of money to throw away a dishwasher, but it appears that your dishwasher has a shelf life of 10-15 years.

You have around three years to finish a bottle of perfume once it’s been opened. After that, it will begin to smell stale, which no one wants.

Every three months, cleaning products should be replenished.